Herald photographer hijacked

A Herald photographer was hijacked near the Nelson Mandela University’s Missionvale campus in Port Elizabeth yesterday.

It was the second time in recent months that a Herald staff member has been targeted by criminals while out on a job.

Yesterday, photographer Werner Hills was forced at gunpoint to hand over his car keys shortly after taking photographs at the campus at about 1.30pm.

“I had just finished taking photos at a fruit and vegetable stall near the campus,” Hills said.

“As I was putting my cameras in the boot, I heard gunshots behind me.”

Hills said when he turned around, he saw a man being chased by another man.

“The pursuer turned around and pointed a firearm at me, demanding the car keys,” he said.

Hills edged backwards as the gunman opened the car’s door to look inside for the keys. When he realised they were not there, he pointed the gun at Hills again.

The shaken photographer said: “I told him the keys were in the boot and then I ran.” The gunman and another man drove off in the car.

Hills, whose phone had been in his vehicle, immediately went to the university’s security gate to call the police.

“Members of the Flying Squad were there shortly afterwards and they told me the suspects had tried to hijack another driver, [who was the man] who ran away earlier,” he said.

His car was found abandoned at a petrol station in KwaDwesi, but the cameras and cellphone are still missing. P

olice spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder said a case of hijacking had been opened at the Algoa Park police station.

In June 2017, reporter Tremaine van Aardt was robbed at gunpoint of his cellphone while on assignment in KwaNobuhle.