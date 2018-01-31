Day Zero pushed back for Cape Town

Day Zero for the drought stricken city of Cape Town has been pushed back to April 16, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said yesterday.

The original date was April 12 when dam levels are expected to be at 13.5%. Dam levels are standing at 26.3%.

Maimane thanked Capetonians for saving water over the past week, which meant that Day Zero could be pushed back by four days.

“We have managed to push back Day Zero by cutting consumption to an average of 580 million litres a day for the past week to 540 million litres a day for the past few days‚” he said.

“Pushing back Day Zero by four days may not seem like a lot, but actually it is a significant victory. “It shows that residents are coming together and cutting water consumption.”

Cape Town management committee member JP Smith warned over the weekend that residents stockpiling water meant Day Zero would occur sooner. “It is not necessary to stockpile water‚ water will be readily available,” he said.

“At this stage‚ every bit of stockpiling brings us closer to a Day Zero scenario.

“If we are frugal we will be able to collect water from taps throughout this year next year. ” – TimesLIVE