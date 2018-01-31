The Randburg Magistrate’s Court will on Wednesday deliver judgment in the case against a man accused of causing the death of Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere.

Mhere and his friend Kady-Shay O’Bryan‚ who was a passenger in the car Mhere was driving‚ died at the scene of the accident on William Nicol Drive in Fourways‚ Johannesburg‚ on January 31‚ 2015.

Preshalin Naidoo faces charges of reckless and negligent driving and culpable homicide for the pair’s death.

He has pleaded not guilty to both charges and has argued that a mechanical failure had caused the accident.

He also denied that he had consumed alcohol prior to the incident.

Mhere rose to fame when he won a presenter search competition in 2010‚ landing him a job on the lifestyle television programme.

