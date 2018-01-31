Car crashes in bid to evade police

Two men have been arrested for dealing dagga following a high speed chase with police that ended in a crash.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said police at a roadblock along the N2 near Kinkelbos police station tried to pull the suspects’ car over for a routine check.

“The driver of the white VW Golf refused to stop and a high speed chase ensue. At about 6.40am, the Golf swerved to avoid a collision with another vehicle crossing the N2 at the petrol garage at Colchester,” Beetge said.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a stationary truck next to the N2. Both suspects, aged 37 and 26, were arrested for dealing in dagga after three large bales of dagga were found in the Golf.

“The 26-year-old passenger was taken to hospital under police guard for minor fractures and injuries while the 37-year-old driver is in detention at Kinkelbos.”

Beetge said the 115kg of dagga confiscated had a street value of R350 000.

Motherwell cluster commander, Major-General Dawie Rabie, welcomed the arrest.

“SAPS continues to strive to get drugs off the streets and ensure a safer environment for our communities,” he said.