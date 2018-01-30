Water scheme funding shock

Nooitgedacht project stalls after government cash cut

A lifeline for droughthit Nelson Mandela Bay, the expansion of the Nooitgedacht Water Treatment Works, has ground to a halt, as national government funding for the project dries up – for now.

There were no work teams on site yesterday.

The DA, which runs the Nelson Mandela Bay metro, said the situation was critical.

The Bay receives about 160 megalitres a day from Nooitgedacht, roughly half its consumption.

Once completed, the phase three scheme is due to supply a further 70 million litres of water a day to the metro, a critical back-up volume to alleviate demand on the dwindling and critically low Kouga, Impofu and Churchill dams.

The project was due to be finished at the end of next year.

Speaking at Nooitgedacht, near Addo, DA shadow minister for water and sanitation Leon Basson said the department had agreed in 2015 to set aside R390-million over three years to fund the project and the figure had been gazetted last year.

“That would have meant R94-million for the first tranche for this 2017-18 financial year,” Basson said.

“But this budget has been adjusted and readjusted downwards and the last figure announced by the department last week is just R58-million.

“Outstanding invoices amount to R28-million and there is no money in the present budget to pay the contractor.

“My information is that there is a further R75 000 a day penalty from the contractor that comes into play for each day’s delay.”

Work by the contractor, Stefanutti Stocks, had initially continued despite signs of funding delays, but the final straw was when the safety officer was not paid last week and the whole work team had to leave the site, Basson said.

“Work has now come to a standstill.”