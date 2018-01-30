Water scheme funding shock
Nooitgedacht project stalls after government cash cut
A lifeline for droughthit Nelson Mandela Bay, the expansion of the Nooitgedacht Water Treatment Works, has ground to a halt, as national government funding for the project dries up – for now.
There were no work teams on site yesterday.
The DA, which runs the Nelson Mandela Bay metro, said the situation was critical.
The Bay receives about 160 megalitres a day from Nooitgedacht, roughly half its consumption.
Once completed, the phase three scheme is due to supply a further 70 million litres of water a day to the metro, a critical back-up volume to alleviate demand on the dwindling and critically low Kouga, Impofu and Churchill dams.
The project was due to be finished at the end of next year.
Speaking at Nooitgedacht, near Addo, DA shadow minister for water and sanitation Leon Basson said the department had agreed in 2015 to set aside R390-million over three years to fund the project and the figure had been gazetted last year.
“That would have meant R94-million for the first tranche for this 2017-18 financial year,” Basson said.
“But this budget has been adjusted and readjusted downwards and the last figure announced by the department last week is just R58-million.
“Outstanding invoices amount to R28-million and there is no money in the present budget to pay the contractor.
“My information is that there is a further R75 000 a day penalty from the contractor that comes into play for each day’s delay.”
Work by the contractor, Stefanutti Stocks, had initially continued despite signs of funding delays, but the final straw was when the safety officer was not paid last week and the whole work team had to leave the site, Basson said.
“Work has now come to a standstill.”
However, water and sanitation department spokesman Mlimandlela Ndamase said phase three was a multi-year project and funding was guaranteed “beyond March 2018”.
“The project should proceed as planned,” Ndamase said.
“The draft budget adjustment is informed by current spending and not cast in stone or final.”
Ndamase said the department was engaging with the implementing agent, Amatola Water, and project consultants, regard “flashmixer” ing “realistic cashflows up to March 2018 which will ensure that the project spends within its final project allocations”.
Stefanutti Stocks could not be reached for comment late yesterday.
In February last year, The Herald reported that there was major concern over water security in the Bay following claims that the Department of Water and Sanitation was bankrupt and drowning in debt.
It was reported that contractors were owed nearly R2-billion and the department had an overdraft running into billions.
At the time, however, the department’s spokesman, Sputnik Ratau, said the department was not in financial trouble and no major projects – including Nooitgedacht – were threatened.
Yesterday at Nooitgedacht, situated in the Sunland farming area, the excavation prepared for the new pond station was standing empty and the partly built installation, where incoming water from the Gariep Dam is initially treated, was draped in protective canvas.
Basson said the readjustment of the Nooitgedacht funding was apparently linked to the department’s financial position, with its R12.1-billion budget for this financial year having to deal with a R5-billion deficit from last year.
He said the parliamentary water and sanitation portfolio committee was due to meet on February 6 to debate just two issues – the water-related crises in Cape Town and at Nooitgedacht.
Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane would be summoned to appear before the committee and it was hoped the situation at Nooitgedacht could be turned around.
“We want the original R390-million budget to be reinstated to ensure there are no more delays with this project,” Basson said.
“That would allow for the full tranche to be paid this financial year, R110-million to be allocated for next year, and the balance used to complete the job in 2019-20.”
Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral committee member for corporate services Annette Lovemore said the situation was critical and the metro was hoping for an urgent response from Mokonyane. “We are committed to cooperative governance but the supply of bulk water is a responsibility of national government,” she said.
Nooitgedacht’s water comes from the Gariep Dam, which is fed by the Orange River.
It flows 400km south via canals and tunnels until it reaches the Scheepersvlakte Dam and then travels through a pipe to the treatment works.
Supervisor Raymond Botha showed how the inflow is treated with a flocculent, which helps separate suspended dirt particles, churned down to settling ponds, gravity-fed through sand filters and treated with chlorine.
The treated water is then piped to the Grassridge and Motherwell reservoirs before feeding into Port Elizabeth suburbs.