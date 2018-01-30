Taxi driver tracks down armed robbery suspect

A Port Elizabeth taxi driver played detective on Monday, tracking down a suspect who had allegedly robbed two of his passengers.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the two passengers – students at Dower College – were on their home and were exiting the taxi at the William Slammert and China Street intersection in Bethelsdorp at about 4pm when they were held at gunpoint.

“The two suspects demanded the women’s cellphones,” she said.

While the alert taxi driver noticed what was happening, he was unable to stop the suspects. He then offered to help the women later that day.

“After his shift ended, the taxi driver collected the two victims and drove around the area looking for the suspects,” Naidu said.

“At about 7pm the taxi driver dropped the women back at their homes as the suspects could not be found. About an hour later, the taxi driver returned to the victims with one of the suspects. A toy gun and one of the victim’s cellphones was found in his possession.”

Naidu said police were called to the scene and they arrested the suspect.

“The other suspect is still at large but efforts are under way to track him down and arrest him.”

Mount Road Cluster Commander Major-General Thembisile Patekile welcomed the community assistance.

“You are the eyes and ears of the police and we urge the communities not to turn a blind eye to criminals and criminal activities plaguing the communities. Together we can ensure that these criminals are arrested and remain behind bars,” Patekile said.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on a charge of armed robbery.