Ship departs PE port amid mystery over failed arrest

Warrant details unclear as papers lost in sea after sheriff’s death fall

The cargo ship that was meant to be arrested over the weekend has since set sail and is heading towards Cape Town. Drama unfolded over the weekend when Port Elizabeth North deputy sheriff Henry Kemp fell at least 8m into the ocean while climbing a ladder alongside the Blue Marlin I to execute a warrant of arrest.

Kemp, 42, who had been a sheriff for about 20 years, was boarding the vessel at about 7pm on Saturday to serve an arrest warrant on the Liberian-registered vessel.

The Blue Marlin I was in the Bay about halfway between the Port of Port Elizabeth and the Port of Ngqura.

It remains unclear what happened but while climbing the ladder, Kemp paused for about two minutes and then fell backwards into the ocean.

Kemp died that evening and by Sunday morning the Blue Marlin I was docked in the Port of Ngqura.

By 6pm on Sunday, the Blue Marlin had left the Bay and by 8.30am yesterday it was passing Mossel Bay heading towards Cape Town.

According to the vessel’s itinerary, it is set to dock in Cape Town today.

Asked why the ship had left the Bay, Port of Ngqura port captain Thulani Dubeko said no papers had been produced stating the Blue Marlin I had been arrested.

“The Port of Ngqura currently has no papers indicating that the vessel has been arrested.

“The ship was therefore allowed to leave the port and later the anchorage area, heading for Cape Town,” he said.

Asked why the warrant of arrest was issued, Dubeko referred queries to the sheriff’s office.

Port Elizabeth North sheriff Llewellyn Sharp said because all of the paperwork was lost in the fall, details surrounding the arrest were unclear.

“All the paperwork is in the water. We lost it all,” he said.