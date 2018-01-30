Search for suspects following armed robbery

Jeffreys Bay police have launched a manhunt for two suspects who allegedly shot and robbed a businessman on Monday.

Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said two suspects entered a shop at about 9.20pm, threatened the owner with a firearm and fired two shot.

“They 30-year-old shop owner was wounded in the chest and the suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash, cigarettes and airtime,” she said.

“The suspects fled on foot. The owner was taken for medical treatment to a medical facility in the vicinity.”

A case of attempted murder and robbery at a business premises is being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 042-200 6800 or Crime Stop number 08600 1011.