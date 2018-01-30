Odour of raw sewage greets pupils headed for school in Motherwell

Motherwell residents are fuming about an overflowing manhole that is spewing out sewage in Chalumna Street.

Chunks of raw sewage and an overwhelming stench welcomed dozens of Vulumzi High pupils yesterday as they made their way to school.

However, few residents have had it as bad as Kulukazi Soya, whose house is 50m from the manhole.

She has had to deal with the sewage since Saturday, when the elevated manhole started to overflow.

She said she had reported it at the weekend, but a municipal employee had yet to arrive on site.

Her biggest concern is the health of her grandchildren, who visit regularly, and the neighbouring pupils.

“My grandchildren come and play in my yard when their parents visit.