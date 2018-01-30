Odour of raw sewage greets pupils headed for school in Motherwell
Motherwell residents are fuming about an overflowing manhole that is spewing out sewage in Chalumna Street.
Chunks of raw sewage and an overwhelming stench welcomed dozens of Vulumzi High pupils yesterday as they made their way to school.
However, few residents have had it as bad as Kulukazi Soya, whose house is 50m from the manhole.
She has had to deal with the sewage since Saturday, when the elevated manhole started to overflow.
She said she had reported it at the weekend, but a municipal employee had yet to arrive on site.
Her biggest concern is the health of her grandchildren, who visit regularly, and the neighbouring pupils.
“My grandchildren come and play in my yard when their parents visit.
“You know how easily children can slip away, especially when there is something as intriguing as this less than 50m from my door,” Soya said.
“It has been flowing consistently at that pace. And even though most of the sewage is flowing back into the stormwater drain directly in front of it, nobody should be living next to free-flowing sewage.”
Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki said the municipality had tried to trace the complaint through the reference number given by The Herald, but could not find it.
“The municipality calls on residents to make sure that they check and recheck their reference numbers.
“In this way we can avoid confusion or delay in attending to a complaint.
“Instances of this nature result in a much bigger problem than initially reported.
“The municipality will contact the complainant so that the matter can be attended to swiftly,” he said.