Mercantile Centre police offices flooded
The Gelvandale police station support section offices at Mercantile Centre have been flooded after a geyser burst.
Police arrived at work yesterday morning to find about 30 offices on the second floor of the Durban Road building flooded.
The water was several centimetres deep and telephone lines and power were shut off.
Police spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder said no dockets were kept at the offices.
Mercantile Centre manager Edwin Cloete said he was alerted to the leak by hospital maintenance staff on Sunday morning.