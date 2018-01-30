Medical records to be handed over

The medical records of the woman allegedly raped by a U21 Blue Bulls player in Port Elizabeth must be made available to the defence.

A copy of it and the notes made by the investigating police officer must be handed over to the rugby player’s attorney, Danie Gouws.

This was ordered by Magistrate Una Rhodes in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

“On the balance of probability the state case is not strong and there is a chance of acquittal,” Gouws said.

The defence asked for access to the medical records and the woman’s statement.