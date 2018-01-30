Fires rage west of city

Firefighters and residents banded together yesterday to douse fires that flared up in three places in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Fire department spokesman Nilton Whiteboy said three fires broke out yesterday afternoon.

One was at the Arlington Tip, another was along Lakeside Road near the Lake Farm Centre, and the third along Welcome Avenue, Theescombe. By 8.30pm, firefighters were still damping down the fires.

They were assisted earlier by Lorraine Neighbourhood Watch members and community policing forum FarmComm.

Whiteboy said the fires had all been brought under control.

However, it was unclear last night how much vegetation had been destroyed.