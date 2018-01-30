Latest:
News 

Fires rage west of city

Odette Parfitt 0 Comment
Workers douse a bushfire in Theescombe. It took four hours to contain the blaze
Picture: Eugene Coetzee

Firefighters and residents banded together yesterday to douse fires that flared up in three places in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Fire department spokesman Nilton Whiteboy said three fires broke out yesterday afternoon.

One was at the Arlington Tip, another was along Lakeside Road near the Lake Farm Centre, and the third along Welcome Avenue, Theescombe. By 8.30pm, firefighters were still damping down the fires.

They were assisted earlier by Lorraine Neighbourhood Watch members and community policing forum FarmComm.

Picture: Eugene Coetzee

Whiteboy said the fires had all been brought under control.

However, it was unclear last night how much vegetation had been destroyed.

You May Also Like

At least 80 dead in 'terrorist' Nice truck attack

Vincent-Xavier Morvan and Catherine Marciano with Fran Blandy in Paris 1

Legal battle looms over frail care closures

Estelle Ellis 0

Victorious Shembe leader embroiled in battle for church dies

Bongani Mthethwa 0

Leave a Reply