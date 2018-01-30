DA announces Ward 1 candidate

The Democratic Alliance in the Eastern Cape has announced its candidate for the Ward 1 by-election in March – Tracy Weise.

The dealer principle and a director of a major motor dealership, Weise is described by the DA as “a high achiever and leader” who grew up in the party.

“Tracy… comes from a highly respected political family and is the daughter of Leon de Villiers, former councillor and DA caucus leader in Nelson Mandela Bay,” a press statement released on Tuesday morning read.

“She understands the needs of voters in Ward 1 and lives in Kragga Kamma. Tracy also has two children who attend school in the ward.

“Tracy will in the future devote all her attention to the ward and will be a full time councillor. A person of her calibre can greatly assist the DA-led coalition government to keep making progress in Nelson Mandela Bay.”

The Ward 1 by-election will take place on March 7.

The winner will take control of one of the city’s biggest wards, which includes Summerstrand , Lakeside, Seaview, Theescombe, Lovemore Heights, Mount Pleasant and Schoenmakerskop.

The ward – which has 13 426 registered voters – became vacant when the DA fired Rashied Adams after he skipped payments on a compulsory tithe to the party last month.