The formal bail application of the former U21 Blue Bulls rugby player accused of rape was postponed in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday (20/01/2018).

The accused’s legal representative Danie Gouws was not in court but had consulted with Magistrate Una Rhodes earlier in the morning.

Gouws asked Rhodes for time to consult with an expert regarding evidence before court.

The matter was postponed to 2 February 2018.