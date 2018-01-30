A man thought to be linked to the brutal murder‚ decapitation and dismemberment of a woman in Umbilo‚ Durban‚ last week was arrested on Monday.

The grim find was made by a passerby on Wednesday last week in the Pigeon Valley Park. The woman had been decapitated‚ and her breasts‚ genitals and several fingers removed.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele confirmed that a 32-year-old man had been detained.

“After thorough investigation and with the assistance by the community‚ a suspect was arrested and detained in Umbilo police station. Thorough interrogation led to the recovery of the missing finger as well as the head belonging to the victim‚” she said.

“The suspect will be charged with murder and will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court soon‚” she added.

It is understood that the woman‚ who police surmise was in her 30s‚ has yet to be identified‚

Acting KZN Provincial Commissioner Bheki Langa praised the officers for their quick response in apprehending the suspect and the recovery of the missing body parts.

“We will ensure that we do everything within our control to ensure that the suspect is placed before a competent court so that he can account for his actions. We appreciated the commitment shown by the members of the community in fighting crime in our province.

“We appeal to anyone with a missing family member to contact Umbilo police station on 031 203 2407/6 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111‚” he said.