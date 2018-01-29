Bay school faces probe into pupil caning video

Department vows to get to bottom of incident

The Department of Education has vowed to launch an independent investigation into De Vos Malan Primary School after a video showing several pupils lining up to receive a whack with a wooden stick emerged.

The video, taken by a peer of the five boys receiving the lashings, surfaced earlier this month after a pupil sent it to a teacher at the Port Elizabeth school, hoping the issue would be addressed.

However, the teacher, who asked not be named, said he forwarded the video to The Herald last week after realising that “nothing is going to change if it is not dealt with at higher level than the school management”.

The 25-second video sees a Grade 7 teacher at the Schauderville school whacking a group of boys on their behinds with a wooden stick.

The woman teacher casually makes her way through the group of boys, calling them individually to receive a lashing.

The pupils can be seen cringing almost immediately after being whacked, with one pupil told to remove his bag, to avoid any obstruction while she gives him a hiding.

While it is unclear exactly when and why the incident occurred, the unidentified teacher who forwarded the video said it took place late last year during exams, according to the pupils involved.

He said the Grade 7 teacher enforcing the corporal punishment was known for dishing out whacks.

The man said corporal punishment was a prominent means of disciplining pupils at the school.

“It has been reiterated on several occasions during our daily staff meetings that corporal punishment is not allowed,” he said.