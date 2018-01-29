Sheriff dies in 8m plunge from ship’s boarding ladder

Police and the South African Maritime Safety Authority are investigating the death of a deputy sheriff of the court, who plunged at least 8m into the ocean while climbing a steep ladder to execute a warrant of arrest on Liberian vessel the Blue Marlin I.

Why the 190m Blue Marlin was to be arrested is not known as the paperwork authorising the arrest was lost when Port Elizabeth North deputy sheriff Henry Kemp fell into the sea on Saturday night.

Kemp, 42, had been a sheriff for about 20 years, his boss, sheriff Llewellyn Sharp, said yesterday.

Kemp had boarded a Port of Ngqura pilot boat to make his way out to the 32 957-ton Blue Marlin and had almost reached the top of the ladder in his quest to board the ship “when he paused for about two minutes before falling backwards”, Sharp said yesterday.

The ship was four nautical miles from the Port of Port Elizabeth, about halfway between the two ports.

Calling Kemp honest and helpful, Sharp said: “He had been tasked by the high court to arrest a vessel late [on Saturday].

“He left Coega in a pilot boat to serve [the court order] to the master of the ship.”

Sharp said Kemp fell from the cargo vessel at about 7pm.

About an hour later, Sharp was called to the scene.

“According to my information, he left the pilot boat and was climbing up the ladder,” Sharp said.

“On his way to the top, he paused for about two minutes.