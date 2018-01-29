‘Sex video’ principal must be banned – education department
The Gauteng education department was on Monday going to formally ask the country’s professional body for teachers to strike off the roll a principal implicated in a sex scandal.
Videos and photographs‚ believed to be of the headmaster of Reiger Park NR 2 Secondary School in Boksburg on Gauteng’s East Rand‚ show a girl in a school uniform as well as other adults performing oral sex on him in his office. The images went viral last week.
In one of the photos taken in an office‚ a woman suspected to be a teacher at the school is seen lifting up her dress to reveal her underwear.
Gauteng education department spokesman Steve Mabona confirmed that officials will be visiting the school to‚ among other things‚ determine the identities of the girls and women in the videos and pictures. Counselling will also be provided to all affected pupils at the school.
Reiger Park resident Mildred Ruiters‚ whose daughter attends the school‚ said the headmaster denied any wrongdoing and claimed that the videos and pictures were “Photoshopped”.
According to departmental records‚ he resigned in October last year and his last day at school was January 15.
Ruiters said the former principal spoke to her and a few other community members outside the school on Friday after he came to address staff because he felt he “owes them an explanation”.
“He claimed that somebody had plotted all this against him and he knows who it is and that there is an investigation in progress.”
In one of the videos‚ according to Ruiters‚ while an adult woman is performing oral sex on him in his office‚ she asks him if the door is locked.
“She even tells him: ‘Maybe I must come back later when it’s more quiet so we can’t be disturbed. In the video you can see her looking up at him and smiling. She asks: ‘Am I doing it right‚ baby?'”