The Gauteng education department was on Monday going to formally ask the country’s professional body for teachers to strike off the roll a principal implicated in a sex scandal.

Videos and photographs‚ believed to be of the headmaster of Reiger Park NR 2 Secondary School in Boksburg on Gauteng’s East Rand‚ show a girl in a school uniform as well as other adults performing oral sex on him in his office. The images went viral last week.

In one of the photos taken in an office‚ a woman suspected to be a teacher at the school is seen lifting up her dress to reveal her underwear.

Gauteng education department spokesman Steve Mabona confirmed that officials will be visiting the school to‚ among other things‚ determine the identities of the girls and women in the videos and pictures. Counselling will also be provided to all affected pupils at the school.

Reiger Park resident Mildred Ruiters‚ whose daughter attends the school‚ said the headmaster denied any wrongdoing and claimed that the videos and pictures were “Photoshopped”. According to departmental records‚ he resigned in October last year and his last day at school was January 15. Ruiters said the former principal spoke to her and a few other community members outside the school on Friday after he came to address staff because he felt he “owes them an explanation”. “He claimed that somebody had plotted all this against him and he knows who it is and that there is an investigation in progress.” In one of the videos‚ according to Ruiters‚ while an adult woman is performing oral sex on him in his office‚ she asks him if the door is locked. “She even tells him: ‘Maybe I must come back later when it’s more quiet so we can’t be disturbed. In the video you can see her looking up at him and smiling. She asks: ‘Am I doing it right‚ baby?'”

“You hear him saying: ‘I am busy now; I can’t talk. Call the school governing body.'” Commenting on the sex tapes‚ Ruiters said: “It’s disgusting. This is someone we have been looking up to. He’s a teacher and a father.” She said that parents will be marching to the school to demand answers and an in-depth investigation by the department. “Maybe there are other teachers involved. The teacher who lifted her dress must be barred from teaching.” Commenting on the Reiger Park Community News Public Group’s Facebook page‚ a former pupil of the school said that the sex scandal will scupper former pupils’ chances of gaining admission to universities or finding employment at companies. “This is gonna enlarge our bad reputation in Reiger Park or as pupils of that school. I just hope that God works with us on this one.” Mabona said that after MEC Panyaza Lesufi was made aware of the existence of the videos on Thursday night‚ departmental officials summoned the principal to the head office on Friday. “During the discussions we learnt that he had resigned in October and that his last day was January 15. He did not admit guilt. He said he was not aware of what is happening. It’s amazing that after our meeting‚ he went to school when he was told not to go there.” In a statement‚ Lesufi expressed his “disappointment and disgust” at the videos and photographs‚ adding: “We appeal to pupils‚ educators and parents to cooperate with all officials sent to the school for necessary intervention into this matter.”