NMU blunder puts studies in jeopardy

Question mark over twins’ academic futures after ‘erroneous’ bursary offer retracted

On the eve of starting their postgraduate studies, a set of Port Elizabeth twins are left questioning their academic future after they were told the bursary offer they had been made was in fact an error.

An e-mail congratulating 12 graduates on the renewal of their vice-chancellor’s scholarship at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) was sent on January 17.

However, this was afterwards put down to a “regrettable error” in the university’s system.

This was confirmed yesterday by NMU spokeswoman Zandile Mbabela.

However, for twins Deon and Michael Beauzec, 21, this error may now jeopardise their chances of continuing with their postgraduate studies this year.

The brothers from Greenbushes, who both completed their BSc degrees in microbiology and biochemistry last year, have been dependent on the vice-chancellor’s bursary since starting their studies in 2015.

Deon told yesterday how disappointed and shocked he was when he received an e-mail retracting the bursary of R96 000 offered in the initial e-mail from the NMU financial aid office.

“They made an exception for me in 2015, because both my parents were unemployed at the time, and my brother and I were allowed to share one bursary in my name,” he said.

“When I received the e-mail [offering the bursary] I thought they had seen my marks [were strong and] were making another exception.”

To Deon, who maintained an average above 80% each year and graduated cum laude at the end of last year , the offer came as a relief.

“My father was in an accident and still can’t work, and my mother – who has a temporary job now – was recently diagnosed with cancer,” he said.