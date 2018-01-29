NMU blunder puts studies in jeopardy
Question mark over twins’ academic futures after ‘erroneous’ bursary offer retracted
On the eve of starting their postgraduate studies, a set of Port Elizabeth twins are left questioning their academic future after they were told the bursary offer they had been made was in fact an error.
An e-mail congratulating 12 graduates on the renewal of their vice-chancellor’s scholarship at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) was sent on January 17.
However, this was afterwards put down to a “regrettable error” in the university’s system.
This was confirmed yesterday by NMU spokeswoman Zandile Mbabela.
However, for twins Deon and Michael Beauzec, 21, this error may now jeopardise their chances of continuing with their postgraduate studies this year.
The brothers from Greenbushes, who both completed their BSc degrees in microbiology and biochemistry last year, have been dependent on the vice-chancellor’s bursary since starting their studies in 2015.
Deon told yesterday how disappointed and shocked he was when he received an e-mail retracting the bursary of R96 000 offered in the initial e-mail from the NMU financial aid office.
“They made an exception for me in 2015, because both my parents were unemployed at the time, and my brother and I were allowed to share one bursary in my name,” he said.
“When I received the e-mail [offering the bursary] I thought they had seen my marks [were strong and] were making another exception.”
To Deon, who maintained an average above 80% each year and graduated cum laude at the end of last year , the offer came as a relief.
“My father was in an accident and still can’t work, and my mother – who has a temporary job now – was recently diagnosed with cancer,” he said.
“We won’t be able to get student loans. I am still waiting [for feedback] about other bursary applications, but the bursary office has already advised me not to get my hopes up as a lot of people apply for these bursaries.”
Deon said he and his brother were meant to start with honours orientation today.
“We are very unsure where the money will come from. The bursary would have been just enough for both of us to study this year,” he said.
Mbabela said the financial aid office had apologised to each of the graduates who received the e-mail.
“In this particular case an e-mail message, aimed at [scholarship] recipients who are continuing with their undergraduate studies, was erroneously sent to every vice-chancellor’s scholar on the database – including the 12 who had been funded by the scholarship throughout their undergraduate studies and had completed their final year in 2017,” she said.
“Once the error was realised communication was immediately sent out withdrawing the erroneous message.
“All vice-chancellor’s scholarship recipients’ details are contained in a spreadsheet document that categorises beneficiaries as per year of study.
“This document is used when generating and disseminating communication to the scholars. Unfortunately, the list used to send out the communication – aimed only at continuing vice-chancellor’s scholars – still had the names of the graduates on it.
“The university takes full responsibility for this unintended incident. The error is indeed regretted and we sincerely apologise for any harm it may have caused.”
Mbabela said the university had extended an offer to meet Deon to assist in clarifying certain issues. However, he refuted this, saying he had not been approached to set up a meeting.