Metro calls for investment in innovative solar power project

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is planning to embark on an electricity generation project that will see selected consumers across the metro equipped with solar panels – at no cost to either party.

Instead, the cost for installing and maintaining these panels – set to generate up to 250MW a year for 20 years – will be paid for by investors from the renewable energy sector.

This is outlined in an agreement on the municipality’s website, while the metro also advertised a call for investors in The Herald last week.

In a nutshell, the project would entail investors supplying, installing and maintaining photovoltaic rooftop panels at selected properties in the metro.

The energy generated by these panels would be stored in the municipal grid for the property owners’ use.

The municipality, however, would not buy any excess energy produced.

“The [municipality] will not be signing a power purchase agreement with the [investor], but will only facilitate the flow of money between the [investor] and the participating customer,” according to the agreement.

By using this system, the project would not cost the municipality anything, municipal spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki said.

“The programme will by no means be free, but the investor will recover its investment through a legal agreement with the customer and be paid a portion of the electricity tariff,” he said.

“The [municipality] will get paid its portion of the tariff.

“The idea will be to attract investors and encourage investment, thereby decreasing the burden of grid defectors and total loss of revenue.

“This is one step in the future plans for a sustainable energy source for the [metro].”