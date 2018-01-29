Councillor faces fine for racial slur
An EFF councillor in Cape Town faces a R15 000 fine after admitting calling another councillor a “house n***er”.
Ncedo Silas‚ one of seven EFF proportional representation councillors in the city‚ could also lose his seat after being found guilty of missing three consecutive committee meetings.
Wednesday’s council meeting will consider two disciplinary committee recommendations about Silas‚ 32‚ who was elected in 2016.
The first says: “Silas demeaned and grossly insulted a fellow councillor by publicly calling him a ‘house n***er’ in an open council meeting and refusing upon repeated requests by the acting speaker to retract the offensive slur.”
Disciplinary committee chairman Courtney van Wyk said Silas pleaded guilty to acting in a way that compromised the integrity of the council and should be fined R15 000.
“[He] showed remorse and offered to submit a personal written apology to the councillor.”
–TimesLIVE