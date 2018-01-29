An EFF councillor in Cape Town faces a R15 000 fine after admitting calling another councillor a “house n***er”.

Ncedo Silas‚ one of seven EFF proportional representation councillors in the city‚ could also lose his seat after being found guilty of missing three consecutive committee meetings.

Wednesday’s council meeting will consider two disciplinary committee recommendations about Silas‚ 32‚ who was elected in 2016.