Cloud of uncertainty over Bayworld
MBDA wants complex removed from projects list until future plans clear
The fate of the Bayworld oceanarium hangs in the balance after the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) asked the municipality to remove the complex’s refurbishments from its list of projects.
MBDA planning and development manager Dorelle Sapere told the economic development committee on Friday that former acting chief executive Ashraf Adam had asked that the city review the agency’s key performance indicators and remove the refurbishments from its mandate until the city and the provincial Department of Arts and Culture had made a decision on the facility.
The matter is also on the agenda for a special MBDA board meeting scheduled for today.
Sapere was responding to queries from the committee about the status of the demolition of Telkom Park, and Bayworld.
On Telkom Park, Sapere said the demolition would be finished by September subject to additional funding being made available. “We are in process and can make a start,” he said.
“At this stage it is unlikely we will complete the full scope of work unless additional budget is made available.”
With regards to Bayworld, Sapere said: “We have said before that we need to have an agreement with the province and the city as to what the objectives are with Bayworld and what the intent of the development is.”
Sapere said the project also hinged on the pending decision on whether the facility would have dolphins as part of its offering or not.
“If dolphins are kept in captivity it doubles the cost of the development and it changes the nature of where the potential funding comes from,” Sapere said.
“For the moment, until we have clarity on this, it is a request that Bayworld be removed from the MBDA’s key performance indicators until such time as we know exactly where the city wants to go and where the province wants to go.”
Sapere said discussion between the province and the city was critical as it would give the agency a mandate.
DA councillor and acting chairman Dean Biddulph asked that the project not be removed from the projects list as Bay residents’ expectations had been raised.
“From a catalytic point of view the refurbishment of Bayworld has been something that has been mooted over a number of years now,” he said.
“There is a significant expectation from the general public that the city has a responsibility to do something.
“We need to decide – that is a valuable piece of land. We need to put on the table what else can be done with that land in terms of developing tourism infrastructure or commercial tourism infrastructure.”
Economic development head Anele Qaba asked that a multi-party delegation meet with the provincial Department of Arts and Culture to discuss the matter.
Chief financial officer Ashwin Daya said the matter would be discussed at today’s meeting.
“The board and management are still fully committed to this project [but] we are also concerned about the uncertainties that are involved around this financial year,” Daya said.