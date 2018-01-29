Cloud of uncertainty over Bayworld

MBDA wants complex removed from projects list until future plans clear

The fate of the Bayworld oceanarium hangs in the balance after the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) asked the municipality to remove the complex’s refurbishments from its list of projects.

MBDA planning and development manager Dorelle Sapere told the economic development committee on Friday that former acting chief executive Ashraf Adam had asked that the city review the agency’s key performance indicators and remove the refurbishments from its mandate until the city and the provincial Department of Arts and Culture had made a decision on the facility.

The matter is also on the agenda for a special MBDA board meeting scheduled for today.

Sapere was responding to queries from the committee about the status of the demolition of Telkom Park, and Bayworld.

On Telkom Park, Sapere said the demolition would be finished by September subject to additional funding being made available. “We are in process and can make a start,” he said.

“At this stage it is unlikely we will complete the full scope of work unless additional budget is made available.”

With regards to Bayworld, Sapere said: “We have said before that we need to have an agreement with the province and the city as to what the objectives are with Bayworld and what the intent of the development is.”

Sapere said the project also hinged on the pending decision on whether the facility would have dolphins as part of its offering or not.

“If dolphins are kept in captivity it doubles the cost of the development and it changes the nature of where the potential funding comes from,” Sapere said.