Hundreds of family‚ friends and fans have gathered at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto Campus to pay tribute to music icon Bra Hugh Masekela.

Bra Hugh died at his Johannesburg home surrounded by loved ones last Tuesday after a lengthy battle with prostate cancer.

Today’s musical memorial marks the final public ceremony in the star’s honour. Last Friday mourners gathered at the Sankopano Community Centre in Alexandra where Bra Hugh’s musical journey started for a fitting celebration of his career.

High profile personalities including Sipho ‘Hotstix’ Mabuse and Don Matera are among mourners at the memorial today.

Bra Hugh’s family announced at a press conference last Thursday that it was the icon’s wish to have a private funeral attended only by close friends and family.

Speaking at the press conference‚ Bra Hugh’s son said they were overwhelmed by the love and messages of support from people around the world.

“I can say that for my entire family when you get the amount of love and just pure personal stories from people all over the world. The passion with which they loved this man is incredible. We can’t stop marveling at the passion with which the world continues to celebrate and mourn my father. We say thank you again.”