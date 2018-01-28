Three arrested for possession of fire arms and drugs

Three suspects were arrested in three separate incidents for possession of fire arms and drugs in the Motherwell Policing Cluster on Saturday.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said in the first incident, which occurred at about 8pm, Kwazakhele police members on patrol were stopped by people claiming they had been robbed of their laptop and money by two suspects in Daku Road.

“They pointed towards two suspects who were running away. Members of the police managed to arrest a 28-year-old-suspect.

“A 7.65 pistol with four rounds of ammunition was found in his possession.

“He is charged with the illegal possession of an unlicensed fire arm and armed robbery,” Beetge said.

At about 8:30pm, in the second incident, members of the Motherwell Cluster Operational Command Centre spotted two “suspicious people” walking in Mission Road in Kwadwesi extention.

On approaching them, the suspects ran away and dropped a 9mm pistol with two rounds ofammunition.

These suspects evaded arrest, Beetge said.

The last incident took place at about 9pm, Beetge said.

“Police in Ikamvelihle were notified at about 9pm of a suspect in Manasisa Street randomly firing a fire arm.

“On investigating they found a 19-year-old male in possession of a 9mm pistol in an argument with his father.

“The fire arm belongs to the father.

“The 19-year-old suspect was arrested on charges of possession of an unlicensed fire arm andthe discharging of a fire arm in an urban area,” Beetge said.

The 50-year-old father will faces charges of failure to safeguard a firearm and allowing an unlicensed person to be in possession of a fire arm, pending further investigation.

“Just after 1am this morning, members of Motherwell Cluster Operational Command Centre were following up on information about a suspect selling dagga at Ncibane Tavern in Gotyiba Street, NU11 in Motherwell,” Beetge said.

“They found a 31-year-old female suspect in possession of 578 grams and 105 bompies (small packets) of dagga. She was arrested and charged with dealing in dagga.

“The suspects will be appearing for their respective charges at the respective Magistrates Courts in New Brighton and Motherwell on Monday, January 29,” he added.