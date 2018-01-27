Gangster receives life term for murder

A Port Elizabeth gangster has been sentenced to life imprisonment as well as a further 25 years after ballistic and forensic evidence tied him to a gun used in a murder.

David “Snake” Karelse, 24, was convicted on charges of murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday.

Karelse, who is linked to the Upstand Dogs gang, was arrested in April 2016 during a campaign to clamp down on gangs called Operation Lockdown.

The operation targeted gangs in the Gelvandale and Bethelsdorp areas.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Karelse was linked to the murder of Shannon van Sensie, 27, who was affiliated to the Dustlife gang, in April 2016.

“Van Sensie and friends were drinking inside a shop when Karelse appeared and started shooting. No one else except Van Sensie was wounded. Karelse then ran away.

“The following day police arrested Karelse for possession of a magazine and a drill bit.”

On the day after that police found a firearm at the back of a house in Zimdahl Street.