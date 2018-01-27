Day zero water fears

Bay won’t run dry if residents heed call to restrict usage

Plans to deal with Nelson Mandela Bay’s own “Day Zero” are being drawn up – but the municipality is likely to avoid the looming crisis facing Cape Town, thanks to the Nooitgedacht Water Scheme.

Officials plan to release details of the municipality’s emergency response plan next week as dams level continue to plummet, with no heavy rain forecast in the upcoming months.

However, residents are still urged to conserve water as the scheme is only able to supply about half of the city’s needs at this stage.

Phase two of the Nooitgedacht Water Scheme supplies 130ML a day at its peak, while the city uses about 290ML a day.

After phase three is completed in March next year, the scheme will be able to supply an additional 80ML a day.

It is not yet clear how the municipality would keep the taps flowing in a worst-case scenario should the dams run dry soon.

Municipal water and sanitation director Barry Martin said he was not able to divulge this information.

“It has to be tabled at the next portfolio committee meeting next week,” he said.

The infrastructure, engineering and energy committee meets on Thursday.

Municipal dams are expected to be at dire levels – below 20% – by the end of the year if there is no significant rainfall.

Weekend Post fired off detailed questions to the municipality earlier this week as the Cape Town water crisis reached frantic levels.

A press conference and prayer session was then held yesterday at the epically low Churchill Dam.

Martin said KwaNobuhle, Summerstrand, Central and the suburbs immediately surrounding the area were most at risk of running out of water.

“Our day zero and Cape Town’s day zero are very different. In Cape Town, day zero [April 12] is when there is no more water in the taps. It is highly unlikely that this will happen in the Bay,” he said.

“Our day zero is when we are unable to supply water to every area of the metro and we have to tank water in. That is what we view as day zero.”

Asked about plans for the worst-case scenario, infrastructure and engineering mayoral committee member Masixole Zinto said: “We have enough water.”

He said the municipal dams would never run dr y.

“The people of the Bay will always have water.”