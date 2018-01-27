Day zero water fears
Bay won’t run dry if residents heed call to restrict usage
Plans to deal with Nelson Mandela Bay’s own “Day Zero” are being drawn up – but the municipality is likely to avoid the looming crisis facing Cape Town, thanks to the Nooitgedacht Water Scheme.
Officials plan to release details of the municipality’s emergency response plan next week as dams level continue to plummet, with no heavy rain forecast in the upcoming months.
However, residents are still urged to conserve water as the scheme is only able to supply about half of the city’s needs at this stage.
Phase two of the Nooitgedacht Water Scheme supplies 130ML a day at its peak, while the city uses about 290ML a day.
After phase three is completed in March next year, the scheme will be able to supply an additional 80ML a day.
It is not yet clear how the municipality would keep the taps flowing in a worst-case scenario should the dams run dry soon.
Municipal water and sanitation director Barry Martin said he was not able to divulge this information.
“It has to be tabled at the next portfolio committee meeting next week,” he said.
The infrastructure, engineering and energy committee meets on Thursday.
Municipal dams are expected to be at dire levels – below 20% – by the end of the year if there is no significant rainfall.
Weekend Post fired off detailed questions to the municipality earlier this week as the Cape Town water crisis reached frantic levels.
A press conference and prayer session was then held yesterday at the epically low Churchill Dam.
Martin said KwaNobuhle, Summerstrand, Central and the suburbs immediately surrounding the area were most at risk of running out of water.
“Our day zero and Cape Town’s day zero are very different. In Cape Town, day zero [April 12] is when there is no more water in the taps. It is highly unlikely that this will happen in the Bay,” he said.
“Our day zero is when we are unable to supply water to every area of the metro and we have to tank water in. That is what we view as day zero.”
Asked about plans for the worst-case scenario, infrastructure and engineering mayoral committee member Masixole Zinto said: “We have enough water.”
He said the municipal dams would never run dr y.
“The people of the Bay will always have water.”
Mayor Athol Trollip also urged residents conserve water. Despite the reluctance to share information about the worst-case scenario, the municipality has short-, mid- and long-term plans.
“Our goal is to reduce the daily water usage to 250Ml a day. And limit water usage to 50 litres per person daily.
“We [municipality] also stopped using the Churchill Dam once it reached 7%. That was five months ago. “Now it is up to 20% and this will be kept as reserve or emergency supply,” he said.
“Through the augmentation of the boreholes around the city, particularly in Coega, which is one of the highest-producing boreholes in the country, we are looking at ways of biologically blending that water to be used.”
He said talks were also under way regarding the construction of a desalination plant.
The press conference was preceded by prayers for rain at the dam.
Feast of Tabernacles Pastor Mary Rose Jacobs said the drought was caused by “disobedience”.
“Once we repent and revoke every curse that has been spoken over the dams and the catchment areas, the rains will return,” she said.
Adding to the water woes, the city will have its driest January in a millennium, South African Weather Service forecaster Garth Sampson said.
He said no significant rainfall was predicted for the seasonal forecast, which ends in May. And while the winter months see the majority of rainfall in the Bay, it was not looking good.
On Monday, the Bay’s overall dam levels dipped to 24.98%. Following rainfall in the catchment areas this week, it rose to 25.17% on Thursday.