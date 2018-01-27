Couple held over 290 dagga plants
A couple arrested for growing dagga have been released on bail, following a police raid at the Wacky Woods Private Resort in the Gamtoos River Valley.
Rudolf “Rudy” Rossouw, 38, and Rochelle Pasco, 26, were arrested during the raid on Thursday, and released on bail of R1 000 yesterday by the Hankey Magistrate’s Court.
Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said that after receiving a tip-off police had seized 290 dagga plants, valued at about R50 000, and a bowl of loose dagga at a flat at the resort near Thornhill.
The couple, former employees at the resort, would be back in court on February 19.