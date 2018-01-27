Sharing his father with the world had been second nature for Hugh Masekela’s son Sal because he knew that his father’s passion was people.

“I’ve just been comforted by strangers who share the impact my father’s music had on them or how he changed their lives. My favourite has been stories where people tell me of the interactions he’s had with them because I know my father’s favourite thing was to interact with people.”

Sal said he didn’t take the overwhelming support for granted and that the love eased his grief.

“So my entire life‚ all I ever knew was sharing him because he truly was a person who enjoyed waking up every day‚ leaving the house and engaging with people. My father’s love affair was with South Africans first. People were his passion.”

Sal said the family was grateful to have shared the music icon because since his death they have not felt alone.

Sal recalled how a simple trip to the supermarket for Bra Hugh would see him spark conversations with people‚ asking them where they came from‚ speaking their language and telling them his experiences from their homelands because he was very well travelled.

He said out of the many values his father instilled in him, at the top of the list was honesty.

“My father taught me to tell the truth‚ at all times‚ even when it’s not comfortable and to live it at all times. Moving forward‚ I know that I am going to be a different person. I know that he’s given me a lot of things‚ even in this transition‚ that I hope I’ll be able to carry them so that I do him and his legacy justice.”

Sal said he would take on his “new” role in the family with the dignity his father had taught him. He said as far as Bra Hugh’s legacy was concerned‚ he would live his life forever celebrating the great example he was blessed to have.

“It’s a very strange thing to wake up and all of a sudden be the firstborn when he’s not here. Hopefully‚ when people see or hear me they get a glimpse of him. If I can do that‚ even if it’s just a little piece of him and it makes people feel good‚ then I would be doing my job.”

Bra Hugh died on Tuesday after a long battle with prostate cancer. He will be given a private funeral after several public memorial services.