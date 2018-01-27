Bay fisherman drowns off pier

Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Muggles appeared to have lost his footing.

Booi Muggles, 66, fell off the Brighton Beach Pier while fishing with friends.

A Uitenhage man drowned while fishing at Brighton Beach in Deal Party at about 7am yesterday.

“He fell into the sea and his friends managed to get him ashore. By that stage he had stopped breathing,” she said.

“Several attempts to revive him by friends failed. Medics arrived at the scene and also attempted to resuscitate the man.”

Janse van Rensburg said an inquest case was under investigation. –