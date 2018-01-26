Wreckage of light aircraft found

The wreckage of the light aircraft that went down in the Wild Coast region earlier this week has been found, officials confirmed on Friday.

Chief of the Aeronautical Rescue Centre Santjie White said while the wreckage was found, no survivors could be accounted for.

By late yesterday, the search had continued for the missing light aircraft piloted by Gonubie pilot John Waterson.

“This morning the NSRI started the day searching the coastline between East London and Wavecrest with no results.

“The briefing in the morning concentrated on ground rather than air as only a small area of concern was checked again.

“It became apparent that the ground search would deliver better results due to the most probable area of detection being dense vegetation,” White said.

According to police, the two-seater Savannah plane, with Waterson and one of his employees, known only as Gerald, on board, had been on a test flight and was returning from Morgan Bay towards a private landing strip in Gonubie, DispatchLIVE reported.

“The Aeronautical Rescue Co-ordination Centre (ARCC) would like to thank the following roleplayers that assisted in the search: The South African Police Services, Aeromed, NRSI, Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, ATNS and all the local pilots who volunteered their aircraft and time as well as other local volunteers assisting in the ground searched.

“The ARCC wishes to thank everybody who selflessly participated in the success of the operation and conveys its sincerest condolences to the loved ones, families and friends of the lost aviators,” White said.