Eastern Cape’s situation just as desperate, with dams running dry, fewer alternative sources

People are always talking about Cape Town‚ Cape Town‚ Cape Town because the mother city is a big tourist attraction but we are actually worse off.

That is the word from Werner Knoetze, who lives in Kragga Kamma, Port Elizabeth‚ and is acutely aware of how drought has affected daily life in parts of the Eastern Cape.

And it is not pretty. Shaving and long showers are a distant memory and neighbours snitch on each other for wasting water.

“Cape Town has other resources they can tap into‚ we don’t,” he said.

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s combined dam capacity was 25.17% yesterday. Individually‚ the Kouga Dam was at 7.71%‚ Churchill Dam at 18.71%‚ Impofu Dam at 43.47%‚ Loerie Dam at 86.55% and Groendal Dam at 51.80%.

“We have taken the decision to no longer flush for number one,” Knoetze said.

“You can only do it for number two. Running taps unnecessarily for brushing teeth and showering is a no-no. We can’t fill up the swimming pool‚ we can’t wash the car.”

He has tried to stock up on water in case the taps run dry.

He is not afraid to admit that he reports neighbours who flout water restrictions.

“They need to wake up. I report people; that is the end of the line.” In Grahamstown‚ residents are already accustomed to water interruptions.

“We have frequent water outages and, depending on the severity of the repair, it could be several days or several hours,” resident Ron Weissenberg said. ”

Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki said restrictions made provision for 60 litres of water a person‚ a day.

“One of the discussions we are having is the possibility of a Day Zero approaching. We will be making an announcement soon‚” he said.

“The option of desalination plants is something we will be looking into but, as we all know, there are serious budget implications.”

Professor Janine Adams, of Nelson Mandela University (NMU)‚ said: “The drought poses a severe threat to the functioning of ecosystems such as estuaries and coastal wetlands.”

This could be seen in the Seekoei estuary near Jeffreys Bay‚ Paradise Beach and Aston Bay. Estuaries and wetlands were naturally resilient systems if not affected by humans, she said.