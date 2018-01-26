Thirteen-year-old Qden Blaauw began playing piano when he was eight‚ and he has won numerous awards and played at prestigious events across South Africa.

Now the Cape Town teenager is the first African and one of 10 pianists worldwide chosen to receive master classes in Saarlouis‚ Germany‚ in March.

Blaauw will receive training from German pianists Wolfram Schmidt-Leonardy and Rudolf Meister‚ and will perform a concerto with a leading German orchestra.

The master classes are free but the flights‚ accommodation and meals are not included.

Qden’s father‚ Denric Blaauw‚ has started a crowdfunding campaign to raise the R60‚000 required to send his son and one adult to the event.

The GoGetFunding campaign has raised R41‚000 so far with 49 days left to go.

“I love classical music and I feel like I’m in a different world‚” said Qden in a 2017 TV interview. “I want to tell a story through my music.”

TimesLIVE captured Blaauw playing the piano with a symphony orchestra at the Artscape theatre in Cape Town last year.