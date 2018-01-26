VW unveils R6bn facility

New Polo and Vivo models to be made on innovative line

Volkswagen South Africa unveiled its R6-billion, state-of-the-art vehicle production facilities in Uitenhage yesterday.

It had planned to invest R4.5-million, but revealed yesterday that it had, in fact, sunk R6.1-billion into the new production line and related facilities, suppliers and to develop local content.

It also unveiled its new Volkswagen Polo and entry-level Volkswagen Vivo vehicles.

The new Polo and Vivo line, which represents a significant shift in production techniques at the 70-year-old factory, allows both models to be built on the same line simultaneously, for the first time.

Due to anticipated demand for the new vehicles, the company will introduce a third production shift in April.

The Polo and Vivo are South Africa’s bestselling passenger cars.

Volkswagen has dominated this market segment for the past seven years.

While the Polo is expected to be available shortly, more details about the availability of the Vivo will be known only after it is officially launched later this quarter.

VWSA chairman and managing director Thomas Schaefer said the majority of the investment had been spent on production facilities, local content tooling, quality assurance and manufacturing equipment, as well as information technology upgrades.

“Localisation remains a key priority for VWSA, with the new models at a 60% local content level and ongoing plans to achieve higher levels,” he said.