Two vehicles burnt out in New Brighton

Two vehicles parked alongside a panel beater shop in Mendi Road, New Brighton, caught alight at about 7.30am on Friday.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said that the fire is believed to have started when a pile of rubbish next to Embizweni Panel Beaters caught alight.

“The actual cause of the fire is still unknown. However, we can confirm that only two vehicles were burnt during the fire.

“No structural damage to the building was sustained,” he said.

“Reports of explosions were received. However, it appears to be the tyres of the two vehicles that caught alight.”

Beetge said that the fire department officials were investigating the cause of the blaze.