Toyota SA recalls 700 000 vehicles over airbag safety concerns
Toyota South Africa Motors said yesterday it had issued a notice to recall more than 700 000 vehicles over airbag safety concerns, with some affected models dating back more than 15 years.
The Japanese carmaker said the recall was needed to replace front airbag inflators produced by parts firm Takata that had been found to have a potential for moisture intrusion, which could cause them to burst.
“In the event of an inflator rupture, metal fragments could pass through the airbag cushion material, striking and possibly injuring the occupants in the event of an accident,” Toyota said.
The company said no injuries or fatalities had been caused by the fault.
- To check if your vehicle is affected, click here.