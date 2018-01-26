Relief for evicted families

The original motion also called for an interim solution for the removed citizens’ housing needs and compensation for the affected parties.

Riordan first brought a motion on the removals in a council meeting in November, in which he asked city manager Johann Mettler to investigate if municipal staff had misled the court before it granted the municipality an interdict for the evictions.

The DA and its coalition partners voted against the motion.

The motion was written by ANC councillor Rory Riordan and was passed with the backing of his party and the EFF.

Although it was passed by the council, Mettler had said at the time that the motion was incompetent and he would be seeking legal advice on the matter.

In the council agenda, he also recommended that the proposals to compensate citizens and grant the council power to decide on evictions before the courts were involved, be rescinded.

The motion in its new form, however, includes the possibility of compensation and a decision for council to vote on future evictions, with an all-party committee to be established to grant such rights in emergency situations.

The municipality’s human settlements committee must now identify vacant municipal land that can be used for future housing projects.

The land would then be made available for households, starting with those removed from Motherwell and Wells Estate.

These people would also possibly be compensated for losses, if funds could be made available in a legal manner.

Also, evictions will only be carried out if approved by a majority of the council or by a committee made up of all parties.

The motion was passed by 60 councillors, with 58 voting against it. DA mayoral committee member for human settlements Nqaba Bhanga said the motion was “illegal and incompetent”.

“We are taking the option to take [this] to court, because we can’t be a government where illegal decisions are taken,” Bhanga said.

ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom also voiced concern. “What we are doing here is illegal,” he said.

“There is going to be fruitless expenditure because of this. We want people to obey the law and then we come here and do something else.”

In support of the motion, EFF councillor Zilindile Vena said the DA was not thinking of the issue in the context of people who had no other options.

“Instead of [a different motion] you say it is illegal and it ends there.”

AIC councillor Tshonono Buyeye also supported the decision.

“If we must go to court we will face the consequences, because we believe what we are doing is right for the people of the metro,” he said.

Before the vote in council, Mettler warned that the motion would lead to wasteful expenditure.

“We have no basis on which to compensate anyone.

“Any decision you make that [involves] compensation is problematic,” he said.

The finer points of the plan will be discussed by the municipality’s human settlements committee and then brought back to the council.