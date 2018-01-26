Overcrowding crisis hits school in Kwazakhele

Unbearable heat, shortened teaching time and frustrated pupils are just some of the challenges teachers at Kwazakhele High School are dealing with daily after an influx of Grade 8s resulted in up to 65 pupils being crammed into one class.

The overwhelming demand for adequate schooling in Kwazakhele forced deputy principal Mxolilisi Lugawe’s hand and he accepted more pupils than the school can cater for.

The five Grade 8 classes contained between 50 and 65 pupils each, he said.

The 278 Grade 8 pupils made up more than a quarter of the school’s 986 pupils, creating a situation not conducive to learning or teaching.

“The problem is that the majority of parents in the area want their children to attend here because of results and [the] standard of discipline,” Lugawe said.

“In the other grades there are between 35 and 40 pupils in a class, which is slightly higher than the government’s recommendation of one teacher for 35 pupils, but we have no choice, because we are also not allowed to turn pupils away.

“The only thing that will assist is more teachers. For now, an extra two teachers is what we need to accommodate the Grade 8s.

“However, next year these pupils will move up and probably even more will enter Grade 8.”

At one of the Grade 8 classrooms, the heat being expelled could be felt from the door. The teacher was forced to wriggle her way between pupils seated on chairs and the floor next to the packed desks.