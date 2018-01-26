Overcrowding crisis hits school in Kwazakhele
Unbearable heat, shortened teaching time and frustrated pupils are just some of the challenges teachers at Kwazakhele High School are dealing with daily after an influx of Grade 8s resulted in up to 65 pupils being crammed into one class.
The overwhelming demand for adequate schooling in Kwazakhele forced deputy principal Mxolilisi Lugawe’s hand and he accepted more pupils than the school can cater for.
The five Grade 8 classes contained between 50 and 65 pupils each, he said.
The 278 Grade 8 pupils made up more than a quarter of the school’s 986 pupils, creating a situation not conducive to learning or teaching.
“The problem is that the majority of parents in the area want their children to attend here because of results and [the] standard of discipline,” Lugawe said.
“In the other grades there are between 35 and 40 pupils in a class, which is slightly higher than the government’s recommendation of one teacher for 35 pupils, but we have no choice, because we are also not allowed to turn pupils away.
“The only thing that will assist is more teachers. For now, an extra two teachers is what we need to accommodate the Grade 8s.
“However, next year these pupils will move up and probably even more will enter Grade 8.”
At one of the Grade 8 classrooms, the heat being expelled could be felt from the door. The teacher was forced to wriggle her way between pupils seated on chairs and the floor next to the packed desks.
IsiXhosa home language teacher Nomtu Hewana said: “It is not fair on the pupils.
“Half of the period is spent just checking their homework and in between that you are teaching them a lesson and then you have to give them homework and the next day it all starts again.
“The pupils are not receiving the attention they deserve because there are just too many and too little time.
“You will answer one question then there is another hand and another and before you know it the period is over without the lesson being completed.”
A Grade 8 pupil, who is not allowed to be named, said: “It’s so hot in the classroom it’s hard to concentrate. And then we race to the next class to get a desk, otherwise you must sit on the floor.”
A mother, Andiswa Dika, said: “This high school [Kwazakhele] is the best option for our children.
“The closest other high school to our house was ranked in the worst 50 in the province. [It] might not be ideal here, but at least there is discipline.”
Education spokesman Malibongwe Mtima said the department was aware of the situation and would send an assessment team to the school soon.
“Once we receive the report, the department will be in a position to evaluate the situation and intervene accordingly,” Mtima said.
Overcrowding in schools ? Now there’s a surprise …… carry on Eastern Cape Education, you’re doing a fine job. Shameful. Keep the kids ignorant eh politicians ???!!!