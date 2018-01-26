Man who fell from hospital bed dies
The terminally ill man who was found earlier this week at Livingstone Hospital hanging half off his bed, with a cut on his head and his face covered in blood, has died.
J C Botha’s sister-in-law, Cindy Botha, confirmed yesterday that he had died on Wednesday night.
Botha’s brother-in-law, Barry Glass, who found him after his fall, said he would be asking for a postmortem to be done on Botha to ascertain his cause of death.
He said the family would still pursue the circumstances of Botha’s fall.
Botha, 57, had been in hospital since January 17 when he was admitted with terminal lung cancer.
His family claimed Botha had not been assisted for at least 10 minutes after he fell from the bed on Tuesday between 3pm and 6pm.
Health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said the hospital was investigating the matter.
He said records showed that he was otherwise well looked after by nursing staff.