Man who fell from hospital bed dies

The terminally ill man who was found earlier this week at Livingstone Hospital hanging half off his bed, with a cut on his head and his face covered in blood, has died.

J C Botha’s sister-in-law, Cindy Botha, confirmed yesterday that he had died on Wednesday night.

Botha’s brother-in-law, Barry Glass, who found him after his fall, said he would be asking for a postmortem to be done on Botha to ascertain his cause of death.

He said the family would still pursue the circumstances of Botha’s fall.