Embattled Eskom executive Matshela Koko has turned to the Labour Court to fight an attempt by Eskom management to terminate his services over R1 billion in contracts awarded to his stepdaughter’s company.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe confirmed Koko met acting CEO Phakamani Hadebe on Thursday.

“I can confirm that Mr Koko has met with Mr Hadebe yesterday and he was given two options‚ to either resign or be dismissed. He did not accept either one of these options and he has taken the matter to the Labour Court‚ and earlier this morning legal was preparing their stance on this matter‚” Phasiwe said.

Last year the Sunday Times broke the news that Impulse International‚ a company in which Koko’s stepdaughter Koketso Choma owned a 30 percent stake‚ was awarded tenders worth a staggering R1 billion without proper processes being followed.

At the time Koko claimed he was not aware and had no influence on the awarding of the tenders. An internal disciplinary hearing‚ which was widely considered rigged in his favour‚ found him not guilty on charges he had acted to benefit his stepdaughter.