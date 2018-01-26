Jordaan set to retain Safa presidency
Danny Jordaan is almost certain to be re-elected as South African Football Association (Safa) president after it emerged yesterday that almost all 52 of its regions are backing the incumbent to continue at the helm.
Outspoken Safa national executive committee member Prince Sibam said they had already secured 48 regions and would spend the coming days convincing the remaining four to back Jordaan in the March 24 election.
“The four that are still undecided are the two in North West and two in the Western Cape‚” Sibam said.
“We are working on that four and if we can get that four‚ we will get the full 52 regions. Our target is getting all 52 regions.”
Jordaan is standing for re-election. The pretenders are former Safa vice-president Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana and former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe.
But Radebe and Nonkonyana’s eligibility remains under scrutiny and Sibam and fellow national executive committee member Mzwandile Maforvane reiterated yesterday that the two could not contest the election.
– TimesLIVE