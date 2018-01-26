Jordaan set to retain Safa presidency

Danny Jordaan is almost certain to be re-elected as South African Football Association (Safa) president after it emerged yesterday that almost all 52 of its regions are backing the incumbent to continue at the helm.

Outspoken Safa national executive committee member Prince Sibam said they had already secured 48 regions and would spend the coming days convincing the remaining four to back Jordaan in the March 24 election.

“The four that are still undecided are the two in North West and two in the Western Cape‚” Sibam said.