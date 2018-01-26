Healthcare train to visit Swartkops

The Transnet Phelophepa Health Care Train will be in Swartkops until Friday, February 2.

The project manager for Nelson Mandela University’s Community Development Project, Zingisa Sofayiya, said the public would be able to access a range of medical services.

The name Phelophepa combines elements of Sotho and Tswana and roughly translated means “good, clean health”.

The trains travel for 36 weeks each year visiting a different community at least every two weeks.

“The main objective is prevention and early detection of medical conditions as well as screening and education, making people aware of the importance of looking after their own health.”

Children will be helped for free.

Some of the services available include basic healthcare services; cancer and diabetes screening; pap smears; medicine at R5 a prescription; free eye tests, eye drops for R5 and glasses for R30; free dental screenings – extractions, fillings and cleanings are available at R10 a procedure – and counselling.