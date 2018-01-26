Court hears of bullets flying in family feud

Several shots fired in Blunden eviction drama

An Overbaakens man described yesterday how he was shot by well-known businessman Shawn Blunden after an argument about the eviction of his daughter from a Walmer Heights house.

Deon Williams told the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court that Blunden, the co-founder and chief executive of Blunden Coach Tours, fired twice at him as he was running backwards and one of the bullets went through his stomach.The house at 66 Beethoven Street is owned by a family trust headed by trustees Marlene, Wesley and Marina Blunden, Shawn’s sister, son and mother respectively.

Williams’s daughter, Kaylin, was living at the house with his ex-wife Cheryl, who is also Blunden’s sister and one of a family of five siblings.

The June 20 2015 incident came amid simmering tension over the inheritance left by family patriarch George Blunden, with Kaylin arguing that she and her mother had been cheated while the rest of the family accused them of scrounging for money that did not belong to them at the instigation of Williams.

Blunden has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of Williams and his niece, saying the shots went off as Williams tried to wrestle his pistol away from him.

After previous testimony, Kaylin was tackled by the defence counsel over her conflicting account of how the men had struggled over the pistol but then how her uncle allegedly deliberately aimed and fired a shot at her father.

She also could not account for how one shot went through a toaster behind Blunden.

Yesterday, Williams described a first shot which, he said, went off as Blunden reached for the pistol on his hip.