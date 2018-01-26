Business owners fined in illegal gambling clamp down

Five business owners have been fined for contravening the Eastern Cape Gambling Act and 16 gambling machines valued at R32 000 were confiscated in Jeffreys Bay on Friday.

Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said a joint operation between police and the Law Enforcement Division of Kouga Municipality aimed to clamp down on illegal gambling.

The owners of the businesses were fined R2 000 each.

“Officials visited five business premises and confiscated 16 gambling machines valued R32 000.

“Officials also seized R11 901 cash from the machines.

“During the operation several spaza shops were also fined for contravening certain municipal by-laws,” Nkohli said.

He added that the fines totalled R4 500.