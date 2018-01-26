Accused cop back at work
Roelofse leaves rehab after threat of losing pay
A police sergeant who allegedly conspired with gangsters to commit a crime – and booked into a drug rehabilitation centre for a planned 52 weeks – is back at work.
Kabega Park police station Detective-Sergeant Paul Roelofse, 37, who has managed to dodge internal disciplinary action since his arrest five months ago, has not been suspended and is still being paid.
His return to work comes after police management sent a letter to the Noupoort Christian Care Centre rehabilitation facility last week to inform Roelofse that if he failed to report to work, his full salary would be stopped.
Roelofse reported for duty at the police station yesterday, after exhausting all his annual leave and sick leave since his arrest on August 12.
His arrest stemmed from a string of robberies carried out with an unmarked police car that Roelofse allegedly let the suspects use.
This followed the arrest of four suspected gangsters linked to the robberies.
Roelofse was arrested hours later at a reported gang and drug post in Bethelsdorp. He booked himself later into the controversial rehabilitation centre in the northeastern Karoo, which made headlines in the past because of its military-style punishment barracks and claims of daily strip searches and solitary confinement.
The Noupoort facility sent police a letter late last year, stating that Roelofse had admitted himself for 52 weeks.
Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed the sergeant had reported for work.
“He is back at work and is working under close supervision,” she said.
According to police insiders, Roelofse is based in the Community Service Centre. Asked if he would be investigating his former cases, Naidu said the cases had been given to other detectives some time back to ensure the investigations continued.
Despite not being at work for five months, and even though his leave was exhausted, Roelofse was still getting his full pay.
He had apparently applied for incapacity leave, which had not yet been granted.
Roelofse’s long absence from work is part of an internal probe which is being handled by Humewood police station head Brigadier Leonie Bentley.
Cluster commander MajorGeneral Thembisile Patekile – who only started working in Port Elizabeth earlier this month – confirmed that Roelofse had been served with a notice to appear for an internal hearing.
The hearing date is unknown, but it is believed it will happen in the next few weeks.
Roelofse was charged at the St Albans Prison Court, days after his arrest, with using a state vehicle without consent and was released on warning.
He is due to appear in court again on February 28.