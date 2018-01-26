Accused cop back at work

Roelofse leaves rehab after threat of losing pay

A police sergeant who allegedly conspired with gangsters to commit a crime – and booked into a drug rehabilitation centre for a planned 52 weeks – is back at work.

Kabega Park police station Detective-Sergeant Paul Roelofse, 37, who has managed to dodge internal disciplinary action since his arrest five months ago, has not been suspended and is still being paid.

His return to work comes after police management sent a letter to the Noupoort Christian Care Centre rehabilitation facility last week to inform Roelofse that if he failed to report to work, his full salary would be stopped.

Roelofse reported for duty at the police station yesterday, after exhausting all his annual leave and sick leave since his arrest on August 12.

His arrest stemmed from a string of robberies carried out with an unmarked police car that Roelofse allegedly let the suspects use.

This followed the arrest of four suspected gangsters linked to the robberies.

Roelofse was arrested hours later at a reported gang and drug post in Bethelsdorp. He booked himself later into the controversial rehabilitation centre in the northeastern Karoo, which made headlines in the past because of its military-style punishment barracks and claims of daily strip searches and solitary confinement.

The Noupoort facility sent police a letter late last year, stating that Roelofse had admitted himself for 52 weeks.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed the sergeant had reported for work.