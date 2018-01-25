Three arrested in perlemoen bust

Three men were arrested in Walmer Heights after police found R30,000 worth of perlemoen inside their car on Wednesday night (24/01/2018).

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a patrolling police van was following a VW Polo in Victoria Drive, heading away from the beachfront area.

“The vehicle turned into Glendore Road without indicating. The police members then followed the vehicle and stopped it in Glendore Road. Inside the car they found two bags full of perlemoen on the back seat of the car. In total, 226 units of perlemoen were confiscated,” she said.

The vehicle has also been temporarily impounded for allegedly being used in a crime.

The three suspects – aged 21, 22 and 32 – will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.