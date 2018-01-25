The terms of reference for the inquiry into state capture are expected to be made available today‚ Justice Minister Michael Masutha said yesterday.

He confirmed that his technical team was working towards making them public within 24 hours‚ as they were being translated into another official language as per the legal requirement.

“We have a team that is working on the technical support‚ which does the same job and has the responsibility with regard to all other commissions,” he said.

“That team will deal with the full range of aspects of this.

“Yesterday, I received a signed proclamation from the president and the next step that I need to do is to publish the terms of reference.

“We didn’t draft the terms of reference.

“The president‚ and of course advised by whoever constitutes his legal team in assisting him in that regard‚ would be responsible for that,” Masutha said.