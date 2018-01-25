State capture probe terms of reference available today
The terms of reference for the inquiry into state capture are expected to be made available today‚ Justice Minister Michael Masutha said yesterday.
He confirmed that his technical team was working towards making them public within 24 hours‚ as they were being translated into another official language as per the legal requirement.
“We have a team that is working on the technical support‚ which does the same job and has the responsibility with regard to all other commissions,” he said.
“That team will deal with the full range of aspects of this.
“Yesterday, I received a signed proclamation from the president and the next step that I need to do is to publish the terms of reference.
“We didn’t draft the terms of reference.
“The president‚ and of course advised by whoever constitutes his legal team in assisting him in that regard‚ would be responsible for that,” Masutha said.
“Of course, the [Department of Justice] has a responsibility to settle all legal instruments such as bills that go to parliament.
“I can’t assign the draft proclamation that promulgates the terms of reference regulation and any other instrument that requires the president to sign that relates to the administration of justice.”
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela recommended that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng‚ rather than President Jacob Zuma‚ appoint the chairman of the inquiry.
Mogoeng appointed Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to lead the commission.
Zondo said on Tuesday that the allegations to be probed by the commission were so serious that they went to the very foundations of South Africa’s constitutional democracy.
The justice department said the terms of reference would be followed by the release of regulations that would give the commission the legal competence to conduct the inquiry.
This included the power of the chairman to subpoena witnesses and of search and seizure.
