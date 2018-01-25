Search for missing pilot

A search and rescue mission is underway for a Gonubie man whose light aircraft went down in the Wild Coast area in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The man is believed to be John Waterson.

Provincial police spokeswoman Colonel Sibongile Soci said the search for the small aircraft will continue as it still has not been located.

A police chopper was also dispatched today over the east and west side of Kei Mouth.

“We also received reports from the community members alleging they saw an aircraft of similar description in the Komga area. Komga police attended and the info was negative,” Soci said.

Health department spokesman Sizwe Kupelo confirmed that EMS was searching in the Gonubie area.

“This morning an Aeromed 1 EMS Helicopter is searching the Gonubie area. We have rescue crews are on the ground who are on alert and on standby,” he said.

This is a developing story.