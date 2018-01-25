Probe launched after patient falls from bed

The provincial health department is investigating an incident at Livingstone Hospital’s oncology unit after the family of a terminally ill Sidwell man found him hanging half off the bed, his face covered in blood.

The family claim they called for 10 minutes for a nurse before someone came to help JC Botha, 57, who is suffering from terminal lung cancer.

However, the department says that when a nurse asked the family to help get him back on the bed, they refused and instead took photos.

Photographs on social media show the man with a bloodied face.

Barry Glass, 56, of Sidwell – who is married to Botha’s sister, Shirley – said the sight of their brother hanging from his bed had moved Botha’s sisters to tears.

“JC is a good man. He worked his fingers to the bone for his family. Then he got lung cancer,” Glass said.

“He has been in Livingstone Hospital for 19 days.

“It has shaken me to see how he is being treated there. He is dying. He can’t breathe.