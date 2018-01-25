Police appeal for information regarding attempted robbery suspect

Port Elizabeth police are appealing for help to trace an attempted robbery suspect.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Nataniel Stokes, alias Boertjie, has also been linked through fingerprints to 13 housebreaking cases in the Bethelsdorp area between 2015 and 2017.

Naidu said Stokes was arrested in January 2015 following an incident on January 1 that year.

“The complainant in the attempted robbery case was walking in Govan Mbeki Avenue when he was approached by two unknown males. One of them asked the complainant for a cigarette and when the complainant replied that he didn’t have a cigarette, a firearm and knife was produced,” she said.

“The complainant managed to run away and stop a patrolling police vehicle. The suspects, on seeing the police, started running. One suspect was arrested inside a shopping mall and a toy gun and knife was found in his possession.

“Stokes [23 at the time] was arrested and appeared in court in January 2015. He was released on bail to appear again on 3 March 2015. He failed to appear and a warrant for his arrest was issued.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Captain Wilfred Rowan on 041-394 7505 or 082 719 5305.