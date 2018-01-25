Kouga Dam down to last

Lower water levels may lead to fish deaths, contamination

With the Kouga Dam down to 7.7% of capacity yesterday, a team will start testing water quality this weekend to help gauge any future contamination if fish start dying.

The dam supplies water to Patensie, Hankey, Nelson Mandela Bay and farmers in the Gamtoos River Valley.

Gamtoos Irrigation Board (GIB) chief executive Pierre Joubert said samples would be taken, starting on Sunday. The level of the Kouga Dam had fallen to 7.1%, but was boosted slightly by rain on Monday.

The dam used to extend 42km up the Kouga River west of Patensie, but is now just 10km long.

The low water level and high, steep sides of the dam do not make access to the surface easy but GIB’s staff would let themselves down by ropes and use a boat to get to a suitable sampling spot, Joubert said.

“Fish haven’t started dying yet, but I’m afraid they could if the water keeps on dropping and that could result in a serious health threat.

“We will be doing the sampling approximately twice a week, so this initial step is to get us in the mode and establish a baseline reading.”

When the dam was filled in 1970, the trees were not removed and many are still slowly rotting in the water and consuming oxygen.

As the water drops, the oxygen available to the fish will be reduced still further and if the process continues, the indigenous kurper and eels and alien bass, carp and barbel could die.

Joubert said if fish did start dying, it would not be easy to drag the carcasses out with a net because of the submerged trees.

“I do not know what the answer will be. The dam has never been this low before so we’re in new territory.” The dam channels water to Nelson Mandela Bay via a canal and the small Loerie balancing dam near Thornhill.